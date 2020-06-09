Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD
Overview
Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Umbareen Mahmood37 Union Sq W Fl 4, New York, NY 10003 Directions (917) 426-2936Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Locals (any local)
Ratings & Reviews
Im a 37 year old femal who was shaped like a box, no joke. After years of wanting to build the courage of getting a tummy tuck i started researching doctors. I came upon Dr. Mahmood profile and decided to do a consultation. Is she the first... No... but she was the last! I recieved my tummy tuck, lipo in the back and lipo in my chin and omg i am HAPPY. This doctor is GOD SEND. She is sweet, caring, gentle and patient! Boy is she patient. Every question is answered. She's HONEST and realistic which is sooooo important when making a life change. I love her. I have never dealt with any doctor that has given me the comfort as she has. I also want to mention this is a real review. I am a real patient and i gain nothing from reviewing, this doctor is simply THE BEST THERE IS!
About Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood speaks Spanish and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.