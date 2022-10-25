Overview

Dr. Umesh A Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at LA Heart Center in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Hypotension and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.