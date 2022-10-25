See All Cardiologists in Covington, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Umesh A Patel, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Umesh A Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at LA Heart Center in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Hypotension and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covington
    39 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 871-4155
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Score Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Device Therapy of Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Diastolic Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Dysautonomia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Edema Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Medication Issues Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy, Peripheral With Dysautonomia Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Non-Transplant Heart Failure Treatment Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Oct 25, 2022
    Awesome Doctor. Dr Patel has my Dysautonomia under control with a pacemaker.
    Armand D. — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Umesh A Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1629070826
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University|Tulane University of Louisiana
    Residency
    • Medway Area Hospitals, Kent, England
    Internship
    • Tulane U Med Sch|Tulane University Med School|University of London
    Medical Education
    • University College, University of London
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Umesh A Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Hypotension and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

