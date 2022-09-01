Dr. Urmee Siraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Urmee Siraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Urmee Siraj, MD
Dr. Urmee Siraj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Wright State University School Of Med
Dr. Siraj works at
Dr. Siraj's Office Locations
Digestive Specialists Inc4340 Clyo Rd Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 534-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
5 stars Dr Siraj and her staff performed my first endoscopy and colonoscopy today. My first appointment and today's appointment were on-time. She was knowledgeable and listened to what I had to say. She and her staff explained both procedures to me, what to expect before, during and after. They relieved my fears. I appreciated Terri offering me a blanket. Sedra, Brenda, Terri and Jayne were all amazing. In a world full of negativity, I just want to thank each of you for all you do by taking care of others. You make a positive difference in the world! I appreciate it!
About Dr. Urmee Siraj, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali
- 1801891114
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siraj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siraj has seen patients for Nausea, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siraj speaks Bengali.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Siraj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.