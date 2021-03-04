Dr. Urmila Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Urmila Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Urmila Patel, MD
Dr. Urmila Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their residency with St Vincent's Medical Center
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Tampa Obstetrics888 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (863) 440-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
wonderful Dr. took care of me right away from the moment I walked into her office. I really want to thank her for all her help. she is awesome.
About Dr. Urmila Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629067764
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.