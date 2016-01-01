See All Psychiatrists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Usha Swamy, MD

Psychiatry
1.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Cordova, TN
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Usha Swamy, MD

Dr. Usha Swamy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Swamy works at Precision Mental Health Llp in Cordova, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Jonesboro, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swamy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Mental Health Llp
    1176 Vickery Ln Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 737-1992
  2. 2
    Delta Specialty Hospital
    3000 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 369-8100
  3. 3
    Mid South Systems
    2707 Browns Ln, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 972-4939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delta Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treatment frequency



Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Usha Swamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235247958
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swamy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Swamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swamy has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swamy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

