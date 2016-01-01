Overview of Dr. Usha Swamy, MD

Dr. Usha Swamy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Swamy works at Precision Mental Health Llp in Cordova, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Jonesboro, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.