Overview of Dr. Usman Bhutta, MD

Dr. Usman Bhutta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Beaver County Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Bhutta works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.