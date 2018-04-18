Overview of Dr. Utpal Bhatt, MD

Dr. Utpal Bhatt, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatt works at Harish Patel Pulmonary & Sleep Pllc in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.