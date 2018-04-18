Dr. Utpal Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Utpal Bhatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Utpal Bhatt, MD
Dr. Utpal Bhatt, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Harish Patel Pulmonary & Sleep Pllc, 132 Saint Nicholas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Daley and Associates Primemed of Tampa Bay LLC, 300 Riverside Dr E Ste 2600, Bradenton, FL 34208
Manatee County Rural Health Services Inc, 1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, 374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhatt took time to explain my disease process as well as lab results and treatment options. The exam was very thorough and he made me feel at ease. I was able to get an urgent appointment without any problem. His office staff were very helpful and accommodating.
About Dr. Utpal Bhatt, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
