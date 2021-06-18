Dr. Uyen Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uyen Chu, MD
Dr. Uyen Chu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Lourdes Physician Group Bariatric Surgery4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 408, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-3980
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Not a doubt in my mind this procedure (gastric sleeve) prolonged and improved the quality of my life. Had it done in 2013(?), went form 350 to 195 lbs (currently). Dr. Chu!!!! you didn’t think I would have a successful result! Lol proved you wrong didn’t I? In every obese person, there is a smaller, healthier person literally dying to get out. Thank you for helping me get that release. May God bless you always, Rick Cormier 11-15-1956
About Dr. Uyen Chu, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1467459156
- University KY
- University Fl Health Science Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.