Overview

Dr. Uyen Chu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Lourdes Physician Group - Bariatric Surgery in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.