Dr. Uzair Chaudhary, MD

Hematology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Uzair Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Uzair Chaudhary, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Chaudhary works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations

    Community Cancer Institute
    785 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 203, Clovis, CA 93611 (559) 387-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Esophageal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Acute Leukemia
Bile Duct Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Disorders
Brain Tumor
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colon Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocrine Cancer
ENT Cancer
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Genitourinary Cancers
Gland Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States
Leukocytosis
Limb Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Genital System Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Metastatic Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Nodular Lymphoma
Parathyroid Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Penile Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Platelet Disorders
Pleural Cancer
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Rectal Cancer
Salivary Gland Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Spleen Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Thrombotic
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
White Blood Cell Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?

    Dec 14, 2022
    The visit was timely very confident in the information he provided very personal and professional
    Jesus Garcia — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Uzair Chaudhary, MD
    About Dr. Uzair Chaudhary, MD

    • Hematology
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1629186580
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • In University School Of Med
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uzair Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chaudhary's profile.

    Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

