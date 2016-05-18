See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO

Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO is a Pulmonologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Driscoll works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO
Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO
3.7 (6)
View Profile
Dr. John Bermingham, DO
Dr. John Bermingham, DO
4.3 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Pope, MD
Dr. Alan Pope, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Dr. Driscoll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Jersey
    107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 429-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Driscoll?

    May 18, 2016
    He takes his time and pays attention
    Carol in Delran Nj — May 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Driscoll to family and friends

    Dr. Driscoll's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Driscoll

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497946792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Driscoll’s profile.

    Dr. Driscoll has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Driscoll, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.