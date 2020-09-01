Dr. Vadim Baram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vadim Baram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vadim Baram, MD
Dr. Vadim Baram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with St Louis University School Of Med
Dr. Baram works at
Dr. Baram's Office Locations
Vadim Baram MD Inc.10420 Old Olive Street Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 504-4698
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- South City Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Vadim Baram for 12 or 13 years and have done very good due to his Pinpointing some key points and meds to ease my symptoms and make life worth living. When I've missed appointment I suffer. He is wise and Very nice to all and Very professional in all his practice... Definitely A 5 Stars Review for me as Mr Baram saved my life 2 times and it was when I had no one to help and also I know he deserves awards but if you tell him this he would be modest and tell you thats not why he does this Science. Nothing but good for good ok Vadim Baram!!!
About Dr. Vadim Baram, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1124007380
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Tartu University Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baram accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baram works at
Dr. Baram has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baram speaks Russian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Baram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.