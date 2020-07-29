Overview of Dr. Vafa Ferdowsian, DPM

Dr. Vafa Ferdowsian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conway, AR. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.



Dr. Ferdowsian works at Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.