Dr. Vahan Cepkinian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Glendale Orthopedics222 W Eulalia St Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 547-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The best orthopedic doctor he did hip surgery on my Both parents I highly recommend him ?? excellent bedside manners too
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1134214091
- Lac University Of Southern Cal
- Lac-Usc Mc
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
