Dr. Vahan Cepkinian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vahan Cepkinian, MD

Dr. Vahan Cepkinian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Cepkinian works at Glendale Orthopedics in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cepkinian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Orthopedics
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 547-0608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    May 21, 2020
    The best orthopedic doctor he did hip surgery on my Both parents I highly recommend him ?? excellent bedside manners too
    About Dr. Vahan Cepkinian, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    • 1134214091
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac University Of Southern Cal
    • Lac-Usc Mc
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • UCLA
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vahan Cepkinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepkinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cepkinian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cepkinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cepkinian works at Glendale Orthopedics in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cepkinian’s profile.

    Dr. Cepkinian has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepkinian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cepkinian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepkinian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cepkinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cepkinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

