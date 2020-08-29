Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO
Overview of Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO
Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Dr. Acevedo's Office Locations
-
1
Newport Beach Neurology Center901 Dove St Ste 190, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 752-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acevedo?
I consulted with Dr. Acevedo and found her and her entire staff to be caring, kind, considerate and thorough. It is rare for me to recommend any doctor to friends or family, but I would make an exception in this case, and definitely recommend Valerie Acevedo.
About Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043258502
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Oral Roberts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Dr. Acevedo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acevedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.