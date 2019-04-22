Overview of Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO

Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Kounkel works at Physicians Eye Clinic in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Stye and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.