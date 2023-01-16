See All Hematologists in Elizabeth City, NC
Dr. Valiant Tan, MD

Hematology
4.2 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Valiant Tan, MD

Dr. Valiant Tan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabeth City, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Tan works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Elizabeth City, NC with other offices in Chesapeake, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Oncology Associates
    1503B N ROAD ST, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 331-2044
  2. 2
    Virginia Oncology Associates
    744 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 549-4403
  3. 3
    Virginia Oncology Associates
    725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 549-4403
  4. 4
    Virginia Oncology Associates PC
    5900 Lake Wright Dr, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 466-8683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Dr. Tan has been my doctor for about 15 years and is very instrumental in my being alive. Although I had been diagnosed with advanced stage 4 cancer and most of my other doctors didn’t expect me to live - Dr. Tan never gave up! Although God Almighty had the final say, Dr. Valiant Tan and Dr. Louis Carideo (my internist then) we’re the only two who relentlessly pursued my recovery. It has been a long road with lots of setbacks, but Dr. Tan, along with his primary nurse, Amy Gannon, have worked with me tirelessly to insure the best total recovery for me during these years. I don’t know what others say or think about Virginia Oncology’s Dr. Valiant Tan, but to me and my wife, he is outstanding!
    RedRam — Jan 16, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Valiant Tan, MD
    About Dr. Valiant Tan, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1154326718
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Internship
    • Interfaith Med Center|Interfaith Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valiant Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tan speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

