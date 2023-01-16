Dr. Valiant Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valiant Tan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabeth City, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Virginia Oncology Associates1503B N ROAD ST, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 331-2044
Virginia Oncology Associates744 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4403
Virginia Oncology Associates725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4403
Virginia Oncology Associates PC5900 Lake Wright Dr, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-8683
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Tan has been my doctor for about 15 years and is very instrumental in my being alive. Although I had been diagnosed with advanced stage 4 cancer and most of my other doctors didn’t expect me to live - Dr. Tan never gave up! Although God Almighty had the final say, Dr. Valiant Tan and Dr. Louis Carideo (my internist then) we’re the only two who relentlessly pursued my recovery. It has been a long road with lots of setbacks, but Dr. Tan, along with his primary nurse, Amy Gannon, have worked with me tirelessly to insure the best total recovery for me during these years. I don’t know what others say or think about Virginia Oncology’s Dr. Valiant Tan, but to me and my wife, he is outstanding!
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1154326718
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Interfaith Med Center|Interfaith Med Ctr
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- Medical Oncology
