Overview of Dr. Valiant Tan, MD

Dr. Valiant Tan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabeth City, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Elizabeth City, NC with other offices in Chesapeake, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.