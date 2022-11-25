See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gainesville, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD

Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Kancherla works at The Longstreet Clinic, Department of Neurological Surgery in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Dawsonville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kancherla's Office Locations

    Specialty Orthopaedics
    1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 532-7202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Specialty Orthopaedics
    1229 Friendship Rd # 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 532-7202
    Specialty Orthopaedics
    81 Prominence Ct # 100, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 532-7202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Discitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
  View other providers who treat Neuritis
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962799247
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic &amp; Neurological Spine Surgery, Cleveland Spine Institute
    Residency
    • St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa
    Internship
    • St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kancherla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kancherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kancherla has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kancherla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancherla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancherla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

