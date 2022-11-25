Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD
Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Kancherla's Office Locations
Specialty Orthopaedics1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-7202Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Specialty Orthopaedics1229 Friendship Rd # 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 532-7202
Specialty Orthopaedics81 Prominence Ct # 100, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (770) 532-7202
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had ALIF surgery about 3 years ago with Dr. Kancherla. It was the best decision of my life. Even though I‘m not 100% better, I am about 80-90% better than I was before surgery. Years of debilitating pain gone!
About Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1962799247
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic & Neurological Spine Surgery, Cleveland Spine Institute
- St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa
- St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery
