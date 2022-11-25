Overview of Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD

Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Kancherla works at The Longstreet Clinic, Department of Neurological Surgery in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Dawsonville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.