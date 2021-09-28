See All Ophthalmologists in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Vance Thompson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vance Thompson, MD

Dr. Vance Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.

Dr. Thompson works at Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vance Thompson Vision Clinic Prof LLC
    3101 W 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 361-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Corneal Diseases
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2021
    I changed my insurance to have my cataract surgery done at Vance Thompson Vision because of recommendations from local friends. Knowledgeable and caring staff. Excellent results. Such a blessing to be able to see clearly again. I'd highly recommend Vance Thompson Vision. If I would need eye surgery in the future, I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    JJ — Sep 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vance Thompson, MD
    Dr. Thompson's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Thompson

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Vance Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073519989
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hunkeler Eye Clin
    Residency
    • University Mo Columbia School Med
    Internship
    • McKennan Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vance Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

