Overview of Dr. Vandana Sharma, MD

Dr. Vandana Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Advanced Heart Failure At Walnut Creek in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.