Dr. Vandana Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vandana Sharma, MD
Dr. Vandana Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Advanced Heart Failure At Walnut Creek1450 Treat Blvd Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 280-9400
- 2 3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 420, Berkeley, CA 94702 Directions (510) 985-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vandana Sharma, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1528131588
Education & Certifications
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.