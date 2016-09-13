Overview

Dr. Vaneeta Sheth, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Sheth works at Lahey Medical Center Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA, Lexington, MA and Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.