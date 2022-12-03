See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Vanessa Cardenas, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Cardenas, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Cardenas works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Gastroenterology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Gastroenterology) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2100
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Gastroenterology) - Lansing
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Vanessa Cardenas, MD
    About Dr. Vanessa Cardenas, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1558622209
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardenas has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

