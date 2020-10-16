Dr. Vanessa Costilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Costilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Costilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Locations
UMC Gastroenterology4309 102nd St, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 761-0747
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the doctor of my mom. She is good, honest and explain everything. We like her. She is very pleasant and answers all the questions we have. We highly recommend her.
About Dr. Vanessa Costilla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952629065
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costilla accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costilla has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Costilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.