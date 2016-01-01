Dr. Vanessa Hinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Hinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vanessa Hinson, MD
Dr. Vanessa Hinson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hamburg and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Hinson works at
Dr. Hinson's Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge 1 Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vanessa Hinson, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114967908
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- University of Hamburg
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinson works at
Dr. Hinson has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.