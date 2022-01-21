See All Dermatologists in Lombard, IL
Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD is a Dermatologist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lichon works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Lombard, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    2340 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Naperville, IL
    1520 Bond St, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 357-7536
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Caring, efficient and competent. The doctor and her assistant were wonderful. I felt like l received excellent care and thorough discharge instructions.
    Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528294097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lichon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lichon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lichon has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

