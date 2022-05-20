Dr. Vani Duvuuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvuuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vani Duvuuri, MD
Dr. Vani Duvuuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
North Texas Endocrine Associates3200 Talon Dr, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 231-3129
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Vani is very professional and caring. My Sugars were on the higher side before moving to Dr Vani who has helped me control my diabetes.
About Dr. Vani Duvuuri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1124063714
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School|Oh State University Hospital
- Mysore Medical College
Dr. Duvuuri has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duvuuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
