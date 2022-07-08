Overview

Dr. Vartan Karakossian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They completed their residency with University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)



Dr. Karakossian works at Dr K Primary Care in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.