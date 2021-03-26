Dr. Varun Saxena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Saxena, MD
Overview
Dr. Varun Saxena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Delhi University Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Bux Mont Cardiovasculare Specialists205 Newtown Rd Ste 217, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most caring doctor! Does not rush your visit!
About Dr. Varun Saxena, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1922072784
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- St. Lukes Hospital
- Delhi University Maulana Azad Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxena accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxena works at
Dr. Saxena has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saxena speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.