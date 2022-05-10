Dr. Vivian Dimas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Dimas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivian Dimas, MD
Dr. Vivian Dimas, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Dimas works at
Dr. Dimas' Office Locations
Medical City Children's Cardiology Specialists7777 Forest Ln Ste A337, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 942-8043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dimas is THE BEST OF THE BEST!! She replaced our daughter's pulmonary valve in May of 2021 and what an improvement we have seen in her overall health and well-being. Not only is she one of the most talented and smart heart surgeons we have ever dealt with, she is as nice and personable as the come. We LOVE Dr. Dimas and highly recommend her to anyone that is facing a heart issue that requires surgical intervention.
About Dr. Vivian Dimas, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Children’s Hospital of Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
