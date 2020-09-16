Overview

Dr. Vaughn Meiners, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meiners works at Peoples Health in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.