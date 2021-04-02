Overview of Dr. Velmourougane Natesan, MD

Dr. Velmourougane Natesan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Natesan works at Vel Natesan MD PA in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.