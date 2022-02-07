Dr. Micovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velimir Micovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Velimir Micovic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Thos Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Micovic works at
Locations
Pain Management Consultants - Bonita Springs9400 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 101, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Pain Management Consultants - Fort Myers7964 Summerlin Lakes Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Pain Management Consultants - Cape Coral1031 Se 9th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Treated by Dr. Micovic for many years before I moved out of state. He is the most knowledgeable, kindest and caring doctor that you will find in this field. I can not recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Velimir Micovic, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Croatian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Micovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Micovic has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Micovic speaks Croatian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Micovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.