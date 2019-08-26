See All Nephrologists in Valdosta, GA
Dr. Ven Chiang, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ven Chiang, MD

Dr. Ven Chiang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Chiang works at Valdosta Kidney Clinic in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chiang's Office Locations

  1
    Valdosta Kidney Clinic LLC
    410 Cowart Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 244-6544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • SGMC Lanier Campus
  • South Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2019
    He really takes good care of you, and seems to care about you. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Joanne F. — Aug 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ven Chiang, MD
    About Dr. Ven Chiang, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447367453
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Ny Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Ny Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • 882 TRAINING GROUP
