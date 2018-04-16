Dr. Venetia Patout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venetia Patout, MD
Overview
Dr. Venetia Patout, MD is a Dermatologist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus.
Dr. Patout works at
Locations
Acadiana Oncology602 N Lewis St Ste 600, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 560-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patout?
Love Dr. Patout, her and the staff go above and beyond to make sure my needs are met! The billing department was VERY helpful with filing my office visit!! Well done Dr. Patout!! Kudos!
About Dr. Venetia Patout, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104849579
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patout has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.