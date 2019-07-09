Overview of Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD

Dr. Venkata Devabhaktuni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lane Regional Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Devabhaktuni works at Huntsville Psychiatry in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.