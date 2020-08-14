Overview of Dr. Vernis Beverly, MD

Dr. Vernis Beverly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Beverly works at Adult and Pediatric Medical Assocs PC in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.