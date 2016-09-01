Overview

Dr. Veronica McGregor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De San Agustin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. McGregor works at Mercy Endocrinology and Diabetes in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.