Dr. Veronica McGregor, MD
Overview
Dr. Veronica McGregor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De San Agustin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Locations
Mercy Endocrinology and Diabetes621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 460A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listened to the whole story, didn't rush me and was very encouraging.
About Dr. Veronica McGregor, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154395614
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- Universidad Nacional De San Agustin, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGregor has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
