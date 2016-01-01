Overview of Dr. Veronica Swannigan, MD

Dr. Veronica Swannigan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Swannigan works at CHURCH HEALTH in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.