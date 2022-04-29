See All Urologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD

Urology
3.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD

Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez-Salvador works at Florida Urology Physicians in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL, Punta Gorda, FL and Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Pavlinec, MD
Dr. Jonathan Pavlinec, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile

Dr. Fernandez-Salvador's Office Locations

  1. 1
    21st Century Onclogy LLC Dba
    7451 Gladiolus Dr Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-8800
  2. 2
    Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC Dba
    1419 Viscaya Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-8800
  3. 3
    Thomas Noone MD PA
    100 Madrid Blvd Unit 113, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 833-0700
  4. 4
    Advanced Urology & Robotic Surgery
    3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2420, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador?

    Apr 29, 2022
    My experience with her was very good. My problem/s are not severe. I do concur however, that the office staff could use a shake-up. Not very professional and the wait was awful. My max is one hour and then I walk out.
    — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fernandez-Salvador to family and friends

    Dr. Fernandez-Salvador's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD.

    About Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538185939
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Salvador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez-Salvador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez-Salvador has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez-Salvador on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Salvador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.