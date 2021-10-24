Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iremashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu) and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Uhc Urology135 Professional Pl, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Competent and supportive. Makes you feel comfortable.
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407115876
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Russian State Medical University (Rsmu)
- Urology
Dr. Iremashvili has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iremashvili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
