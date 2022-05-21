Overview of Dr. Vicky Makker, MD

Dr. Vicky Makker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Makker works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.