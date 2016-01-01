Overview

Dr. Victor Amato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Amato works at MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.