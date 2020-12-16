See All Plastic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Victor Atun, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (45)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Victor Atun, MD

Dr. Victor Atun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with Geo Wash University School Med

Dr. Atun works at Bodies By Atun in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bodies by Atun
    15591 Creek Bend Dr Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 232-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Large Cylindrical Nose - Severe Intrauterine Growth Retardation Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkly Skin Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 16, 2020
    I was extremely pleased with Dr. Atun! I recently had surgery and was very pleased with the results! He was took time answering my questions and was very reassuring.
    About Dr. Victor Atun, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841290095
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geo Wash University School Med
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth Health Center
