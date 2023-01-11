Dr. Victor Awuor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awuor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Awuor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Awuor, DO
Dr. Victor Awuor, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Awuor's Office Locations
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9777
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2350, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was taken care of and procedure went quickly.
About Dr. Victor Awuor, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1316110604
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
