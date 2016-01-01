Overview

Dr. Victor Bacani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Bacani works at Victor O Bacani MD in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.