Dr. Bacani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor Bacani, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Bacani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Bacani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dover Heart Specialists P.c.19 Mule Rd Ste C7, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacani?
About Dr. Victor Bacani, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932181351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacani works at
Dr. Bacani has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.