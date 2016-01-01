See All Interventional Cardiologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Victor Castro, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Castro, MD

Dr. Victor Castro, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.

Dr. Castro works at Heart Clinic, PLLC in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castro's Office Locations

    South Texas Health System Clinics #300
    500 E Ridge Rd Ste 300, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 630-5522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Texas Health System Edinburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Victor Castro, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376511873
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
