Dr. Victor Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Henry Ford Health System in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.