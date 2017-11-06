Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Chang, MD
Dr. Victor Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Henry Ford Health System6777 W Maple Rd Fl 2, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-6417
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (248) 918-9910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was a terrifying that I was glad I finally made. I had suffered with severe nerve pain for 10+ years. My 7th neurosurgeon, Dr. Chang was different. He listened, he gave me solutions and he delivered. 3 months no pain, at all, he has my devotion and faith. Right now, I am his #1 cheerleader.
About Dr. Victor Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1487855185
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
