Dr. Victor Du, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Du, MD
Dr. Victor Du, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from North Shore University Hospital and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Du's Office Locations
MedStar Neurosurgery MFSMC9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-6904
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Du is friendly and helpful with all my questions. Dr. Du did cervical spine surgery on me, it was success. I will also need lumbar spine surgery and Dr. Du will be doing it. I refer him to anyone that will listen!
About Dr. Victor Du, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1245506468
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Du has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Du works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
