Overview of Dr. Victor Kitt, MD

Dr. Victor Kitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.