Overview of Dr. Victor Neamtu, MD

Dr. Victor Neamtu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Neamtu works at Ophthalmology Associates PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.