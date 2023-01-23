Overview of Dr. Victor Solon, MD

Dr. Victor Solon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from John Hopkins University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Solon works at Victor Solon, MD, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.